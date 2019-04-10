Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress and claimed that the Rahul Gandhi-led outfit wants the Bharatiya Janata Party to win the Lok Sabha polls, ANI reported.

Singh said his party had rejected the Congress party’s proposal in Delhi. “In Punjab, where we have four MPs and 20 MLAs, not a single seat was allotted to us,” Singh said, according to ANI. “In Chandigarh, where we got 1.30 lakh votes, they are not giving us a single seat. In Goa, where we got 6% vote, we did not get seats their either. In Delhi, where the Congress has no presence, they want to give us three seats.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said the country will not forgive the Congress if it does not ally with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, The Times of India reported. “Congress is extremely confused about whether it should focus on saving the party or removing the Narendra Modi government,” Rai said. “Wherever opposition parties are strong, Congress is trying to weaken them.”

The Lok Sabha elections for seven seats in the national Capital is scheduled for May 12.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on alliance with Congress in Delhi: Congress is not in favour of alliance and it seems they want to benefit BJP. AAP will contest & win all seven seats in Delhi. #LokSabhaElections2019 https://t.co/l64nXg5p28 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019

In March, Congress leader PC Chacko had said that his party was reconsidering an alliance with AAP after initially rejecting an alliance with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

On March 9, Kejriwal had called the Congress party arrogant and claimed its candidates would lose their deposits in the upcoming elections. He claimed he had tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but that the party “did not understand”.

On March 11, Rahul Gandhi had told Congress workers that the party has to win all the seven seats in Delhi, implying there would be no tie-up.

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its candidates for all seven seats in the Capital.