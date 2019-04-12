Private carrier Jet Airways will fly six to seven aircraft on both days this weekend on domestic routes, Aviation Secretary PS Kharola said on Friday, PTI reported. Kharola said the Centre has asked the debt-ridden airline to inform passengers 48 hours in advance about flight cancellations, and take their problems into consideration.

“Jet had a meeting with bankers,” Kharola told reporters. “It has put forth demand of funds. It is currently flying 11 aircraft and will fly six to seven aircraft domestically on both days this weekend. We have asked it to take into consideration issues of passengers.”

Earlier on Friday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu ordered a review into matters related to Jet Airways. Prabhu said he ordered Kharola to do the needful.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office called an urgent meeting on Friday evening to discuss the Jet Airways situation, PTI reported citing sources.

Jet Airways is currently operating less than 50 aircraft per day. Kharola said the airline has suspended its international operations till Monday.

“Jet Airways has cancelled its international operations from April 12 to April 15,” a spokesperson for the carrier told ANI. “It is working to minimise guest inconvenience using its 24x7 contact centre, guest relations and social media response teams, to handle schedule adjustments. In parallel, the airline’s management and its key stakeholders including its consortium of lenders, continue to work closely towards resolving the current situation.”

On Thursday, the airline had cancelled all its west-bound international flights from India until Friday evening.