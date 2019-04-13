Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Their identities are being ascertained.

The gunfight began when the militants fired upon security personnel conducting a cordon and search operation in the Gehind locality after receiving intelligence inputs.

Police have found incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, from the site of gunfight. A case has been filed. No collateral damage took place, police said.

Residents in the area were asked not to venture inside the encounter zone.