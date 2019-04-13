The big news: India, France deny link between Reliance tax waiver & Rafale, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Chandrababu Naidu criticised the Election Commission, and Mayawati told Dalits and Muslims to vote out the BJP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Defence ministry says reports of France waiving taxes for Reliance have no relation to deal: French newspaper Le Monde had reported on Saturday that France waived €144 million tax dues of Anil Ambani’s firm while Rafale talks were under way. Reliance Communications confirmed that it had paid around €7 million as settlement but denied allegations that there was any favouritism or gain.
- Chandrababu Naidu claims Election Commission works on Narendra Modi’s instructions: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister, who met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, also called for a return to the use of paper ballots.
- Mayawati hits back at Adityanath, says ‘both Ali and Bajrang Bali’ are her own people: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief also alleged that farmers in the country were unhappy with the Narendra Modi-led government.
- Veterans who denied signing letter to President Kovind may have had second thoughts, says retired Armyman: The letter, which the president’s office has denied receiving, asked Ram Nath Kovind to uphold the apolitical character of the Indian military.
- Telangana Police detain academics at meeting to protest arrest of Varavara Rao: The Revolutionary Writers’ Association claimed hundreds of teachers were detained and the police even blocked the road leading to the meeting hall.
- Video shows Sakshi Maharaj threatening to ‘give his sins’ to people if they don’t vote for him: A video of Maharaj making the remark surfaced on Friday, but he denied he said it.
- Opposition’s election campaign is ‘rent a cause’; Modi factor visible, says Arun Jaitley: Narendra Modi claimed Congress has admitted to doing injustice for 60 years with its ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ campaign.
- Prashant Kishor dares Lalu Prasad Yadav to reveal to media what transpired during their talks: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi had claimed that Kishor met Yadav with a proposal to merge Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United).
- Sudan’s military coup leader steps down a day after ousting long-time President Omar al-Bashir: The military said it will not hand over al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court and will stay in power for two years.
- UK envoy visits Jallianwala Bagh memorial, expresses ‘deep regret’ for ‘shameful act’: Congress President Rahul Gandhi also visited the memorial in Amritsar and paid tributes.