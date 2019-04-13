Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress’ “Ab Hoga Nyay” campaign slogan, alleging that the party has unintentionally admitted that it committed anyay, or injustice, for 60 years. The prime minister was addressing a rally in Theni district of Tamil Nadu. The event was attended by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and other All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders.

Modi claimed that while the Congress and dishonesty are “best friends”, sometimes the party ends up speaking the truth.

“Now they are saying, ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ [now there will be justice],” he said. “Even if they did not intend, they have admitted that all they have done is ‘Anyay’ or injustice for 60 long years. I want to ask Congress, who will do Nyay to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots? Who will do Nyay to the victims of anti-Dalit violence? Who will do justice to the government of the great MG Ramachandran, which was dismissed by the Congress just because one family did not like those leaders? Who will do justice to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy?”

Modi said that in 2014 he had promised that he would develop Tamil Nadu. “Today I am here to present an account of the work done so far, and also to expose the deceit and corruption of the mahamilavat [adulterated Opposition alliance],” the prime minister added. The prime minister said the country is moving towards a New India where everyone from the soldier to the farmer can live his life with dignity and security.

“Today, India is rapidly making a mark in the world,” he said. “The Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and their mahamilavati friends cannot accept this. That is why they are angry with me. Those who were sworn enemies have come together in an effort to hoodwink the people of Tamil Nadu.” He said DMK leaders were criticising the Congress when the 2G spectrum scam happened.

Modi also claimed that all corrupt parties have ganged up in an effort to defeat him. He said that when DMK chief MK Stalin projected Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate, not even the other Opposition parties were willing to back it.

“When the father becomes the finance minister, the son loots the country,” Modi claimed, referring to the money laundering cases against P Chidamabaram’s son Karti Chidambaram. He alleged that the Madhya Pradesh government is diverting money for the poor for use in the election campaign.

“Your chowkidar will not allow anyone to fool the people,” the prime minister said. “Those who try to do so will be caught.”

The prime minister claimed that the “game” being played by the DMK and Congress must be ended in order for Tamil Nadu to prosper. “We must continue working for the prosperity of our Sri Lankan Tamil brothers,” he said. “We must end the dynasty rule of corrupt families.” He claimed that the Congress and its ‘mahamilavati’ friends will never work for the development of the country.

“It is now up to you to decide how will you deal with those who question the surgical strikes and the air strike by our brave armed forces,” he said. “How do you deal [with those] who wish to weaken the armed forces? How do you deal with those who wish to talk to sponsors of terrorists? When it comes to national security, there can be no compromise. I assure you that we leave no stone unturned in protecting India and destroying forces of terror. When a brave Indian fighter pilot was captured in Pakistan, it was ensured that he was returned in record time. Even then, Congress was playing politics over national security, insulting our armed forces.”

“I also pay homage to [former chief ministers] MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, who lived and worked for the poor” Modi said. “Their social welfare schemes ensured that lakhs of people were freed from poverty.”

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said in Krishnagiri district that the Congress will never allow Tamil Nadu to be ruled from Nagpur, meaning the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Tamil Nadu will vote in the second phase of the General Elections on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.