At least two people were killed and five others were injured when a Summit Air plane collided with two helicopters while taking off from the Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Solukhumbu district in Nepal on Sunday, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The incident took place as the aircraft lost control on the runway while preparting to take off and hit two parked helicopters. Tribhuvan International Airport spokesperson Pratap Babu Tiwari identified the deceased as co-pilot S Dhungana and Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Bahadur Khadka.

Five people sustained injuries in the incident and were taken to Kathmandu for treatment. The injured include Captain RB Rokaya, who was flying the aircraft, Captain Chet Gurung of Manang Air, who was inside the helicopter, a security official and a flight attendant.