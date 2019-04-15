A look at the headlines right now:

Opposition parties raise doubts over EVMs, to move Supreme Court again: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said voters’ confidence can only be restored through paper trail machines.

Jet Airways pilots defer strike ahead of meeting between airline management and SBI: The pilots, who are part of the National Aviator’s Guild, had threatened to stop flying from Monday due to unpaid salaries.

Congress alleges ‘suspicious box’ was transported to Karnataka in Modi’s helicopter, demands probe: The party claimed the incident was noted in Karnataka and that a complaint has been filed with the Election Commission. Priyanka Gandhi says there is no space for different religions, cultures in BJP manifesto: This was her first campaign outside Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. ‘Abdullahs, Muftis are trying to divide India’, says Modi as he criticises demand for separate PM for J&K: At a rally in Kathua, the prime minister claimed there was a Modi wave this time stronger than the one 2014. Karnataka EC ambassador Rahul Dravid won’t be able to vote after name is deleted from voters list: Dravid was removed from the list after he moved homes, but he reportedly did not submit a form to have his name re-included in it. World’s largest plane takes first flight, aims to act as flying launch pad for satellites: The six-engine jet’s wingspan is the length of an American football field. ‘Insult to all women’, says Rabri Devi after BJP leader said she should ‘stay veiled’: In a series of tweets, she accused the BJP of being anti-women.

BJP will make Amit Shah home minister if voted back to power, claims Arvind Kejriwal: The AAP chief urged voters not to bring BJP back to power while addressing a public meeting in Goa. Canada drops reference to ‘Sikh extremism’ from terrorism threat report, Punjab CM protests: Public Safety Canada issued a statement saying they were reviewing their use of language so as not to malign any single group.