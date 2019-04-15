The big news: Opposition to move SC over alleged EVM irregularities, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jet Airways pilots defer strike ahead of a crucial meeting, and Congress sought an inquiry into a ‘suspicious trunk’ in PM Modi’s chopper.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Opposition parties raise doubts over EVMs, to move Supreme Court again: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said voters’ confidence can only be restored through paper trail machines.
- Jet Airways pilots defer strike ahead of meeting between airline management and SBI: The pilots, who are part of the National Aviator’s Guild, had threatened to stop flying from Monday due to unpaid salaries.
- Congress alleges ‘suspicious box’ was transported to Karnataka in Modi’s helicopter, demands probe: The party claimed the incident was noted in Karnataka and that a complaint has been filed with the Election Commission.
- Priyanka Gandhi says there is no space for different religions, cultures in BJP manifesto: This was her first campaign outside Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
- ‘Abdullahs, Muftis are trying to divide India’, says Modi as he criticises demand for separate PM for J&K: At a rally in Kathua, the prime minister claimed there was a Modi wave this time stronger than the one 2014.
- Karnataka EC ambassador Rahul Dravid won’t be able to vote after name is deleted from voters list: Dravid was removed from the list after he moved homes, but he reportedly did not submit a form to have his name re-included in it.
- World’s largest plane takes first flight, aims to act as flying launch pad for satellites: The six-engine jet’s wingspan is the length of an American football field.
- ‘Insult to all women’, says Rabri Devi after BJP leader said she should ‘stay veiled’: In a series of tweets, she accused the BJP of being anti-women.
- BJP will make Amit Shah home minister if voted back to power, claims Arvind Kejriwal: The AAP chief urged voters not to bring BJP back to power while addressing a public meeting in Goa.
- Canada drops reference to ‘Sikh extremism’ from terrorism threat report, Punjab CM protests: Public Safety Canada issued a statement saying they were reviewing their use of language so as not to malign any single group.