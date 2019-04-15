The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi on a contempt petition filed against him by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi, ANI reported. Lekhi had said that Gandhi attributed his remarks on the Rafale jet deal verdict to the top court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, had told the bench on Friday that the Congress president made a remark that the “Supreme Court has said chowkidaar chor hai” in the verdict.

The Supreme Court directed Gandhi to explain his statement attributed to the top court and submit a reply by next Monday. “This court had no occasion to make such observation, only decided on legal question of admissibility of documents,” a bench said, according to Bar and Bench. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 23, according to Live Law.

“He [Gandhi] is replacing his personal statement as Supreme Court’s order and trying to create prejudice,” Lekhi said.

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi directed by Supreme Court to explain his statement of Chowkidar Chor hai attributed to Supreme Court.



This court had no occasion to make such observation, only decided on legal question of admissibility of documents, states court. @RahulGandhi @M_Lekhi — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 15, 2019

Last week, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously dismissed the Centre’s objections to the review petitions seeking an inquiry into the Rafale fighter jet deal. The judges said the pleas would be heard on the basis of their merit.

Welcoming the top court’s order, Rahul Gandhi had said, “The entire country is saying that chowkidar has committed theft. It is a day of celebration that the Supreme Court has talked about justice”. Soon after, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused Gandhi of making comments that verge on contempt of court’s order.