Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday said he has directed the ministry’s secretary to conduct a review of matters related to debt-ridden Jet Airways and take necessary measures to ensure passenger rights and safety. On Monday, the airline’s lenders failed to arrive at a consensus on its plea for emergency funding.

Prabhu tweeted. “Directed Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola to review matters related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares, flight cancellations, etc. Asked him to take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety and to work with all stakeholders for their well being.”

In an internal communication on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube had said the airline’s international operations will remain suspended until April 18. The airline had earlier cancelled its foreign operations from April 12 to April 15.

A body representing Jet Airways pilots had earlier on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save jobs at the airline and urged the State Bank of India to infuse the struggling carrier with Rs 1,500 crore as part of a rescue deal that was agreed upon last month.

The debt-ridden airline is operating only six to seven planes at present. Its entire fleet has been grounded after it defaulted on payments to banks, pilots and suppliers.