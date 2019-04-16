French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler on Tuesday thanked Indians for the outpouring of messages after a fire broke out at the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. A massive fire engulfed the Notre Dame on Monday while renovation work was under way at the church.

Ziegler said he was “deeply moved” by the response. “It is also in such times that one can gauge the value of friendship. Thank you India!” Ziegler tweeted.

The cathedral’s spire collapsed under the fire, which raged for hours. The blaze also spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but Paris Fire Brigade Commander General Jean-Claude Gallet said the church’s main structure had been saved after firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to the northern belfry. The roof of the 850-year-old cathedral was destroyed in the fire.

Ziegler was responding to expressions of grief and dismay by Indians on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Some users on social media, however, criticised Indians expressing their sadness over the fire and accused them of neglecting their own culture and heritage.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Monday around the same time as the blaze that ravaged the Notre Dame Cathedral, Newsweek reported.

Deeply moved by the outpouring of messages sent from all over India after the fire at #NotreDame de Paris. It’s also in such times that one can gauge the value of friendship. Thank you India! 🇫🇷🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jb0ZxkZ2Fa — Alexandre Ziegler (@FranceinIndia) April 16, 2019

Here are some of the tweets from Indians:

No overreading from the incident. We, the people of republic of India, are with you. I know your emotions on this iconoic symbol. Rebuild the material structure, because you are known for building equality.



Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Catches Fire https://t.co/0ktkPV3q3z — Ganesan Ambedkar (@GanesanAmbedkar) April 16, 2019

My thoughts are with the people of France. The 850 years of Notre Dame history teach us to rebuild stronger and we will.

- love from India — Gautam (@GautamDamodaran) April 16, 2019

The Notre Dame fire has left many of us in tears. But not the heartless Hindutva fascist bigots. Some of these thugs are shaming Indians pained by the tragedy by claiming that they never feel any pain when Hindu temples are destroyed. Sad! This hateful bunch needs help #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/JdnBFEHKjU — Manimugdha Sharma (@quizzicalguy) April 16, 2019

It survived two world wars, the revolution, the Commune. But there are real fears lastnight that the iconic, 850-year-old #NotreDame could not survive this fire lastnight pic.twitter.com/ARphR3GR36 — Devesh Lahare (@deveshlahare05) April 16, 2019