A massive fire engulfed the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, on Monday while renovation work was under way at the church, AP reported.

The cathedral’s spire collapsed under the fire, which raged for hours. The blaze also spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but Paris Fire Brigade Commander General Jean-Claude Gallet said the church’s main structure had been saved after firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to the northern belfry. The roof of the 850-year-old cathedral was destroyed in the fire, according to AFP.

By early Tuesday morning, officials said the fire was under control and several artefacts had been rescued from the burning cathedral, reported CNN.

The 12th-century cathedral houses works of art and is one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted that major art pieces and sacred items from the Notre Dame were saved from the fire.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed that the cathedral will be rebuilt and said that “the worst had been avoided” in the fire which risked destroying the entire structure. “Notre Dame is our history, it’s our literature, it’s our imagery,” he said, according to CNN. “It’s the place where we live our greatest moments, from wars to pandemics to liberations.”.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately confirmed. The Notre Dame had been undergoing restoration work, which the fire service said could be linked to the blaze.

French prosecutors said the blaze was being treated as an “involuntary” fire and ruled out arson and terror-related motives.

On Monday, flames and thick plumes of smoke billowed from the cathedral for hours, including the bell tower and the spire. The French Interior Ministry said about 400 firefighters were mobilised to fight the blaze.

Gallet said the first call to emergency services mentioned a fire in the attic of the cathedral, and that one firefighter was severely injured in the blaze.

A fire broke out today at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, one of the city's most iconic sights. https://t.co/gK7ZsF5lQW pic.twitter.com/B3Fm20ylM6 — ABC News (@ABC) April 16, 2019