Pakistani security forces on Tuesday completed a 17-hour operation in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area, killing five suspected terrorists. A policeman was also killed in the encounter.

“Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police conducted a joint Intelligence Based Operation in Hayatabad Phase VII, Peshawar against a terrorist hideout,” Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Army’s media arm, said in a statement. “Operation started last night.”

ISPR said Pakistani security forces are in the process of clearing the compound. The bodies of the militants have been recovered and their identities are being ascertained.

Peshawar city police chief Qazi Jameel said that one of the militants was killed on Monday night, while four were killed on Tuesday, Dawn reported. “The Special Services Group and police personnel participated in the operation,” he said. “Two of them were injured in today’s action.”

Additional Inspector General Shafqat Malik said that 50 kg of explosive material was found in parts of the building where the terrorists were hiding, and on a motorbike. The police demolished the building with explosives soon after the operation was over.

Malik added that security forces delayed the operation to ensure the safety of people living in the area. He said the militants put up stiff resistance throughout the night. Pakistani security forces managed to kill the militants after storming the building on Tuesday.

Residents living in the area were evacuated prior to the encounter. However, two women were injured and were shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex for treatment.