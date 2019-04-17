The big news: Jet Airways suspends all operations due to lack of funds, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP fielded Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal, and ‘Time’ named Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju on list of 100 most influential people.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jet Airways cancels all flights as banks decline emergency funding: The airline said it will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services in the absence of interim funds.
- Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur joins BJP, to contest against Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal: She told reporters that Digvijaya Singh was no challenge for her.
- Advocates Menaka Guruswamy, Arundhati Katju on Time’s 100 ‘most influential’ people list: Businessman Mukesh Ambani also featured on the list.
- PM Modi claims Congress is abusing him and insulting his ‘backward community’: The prime minister said he will not tolerate abuse meted out to his community, Dalits, Adivasis and other backward castes.
- NaMo TV will have to follow ‘silence period’ ahead of polling day as per election law, says EC: The poll panel directed Delhi’s chief electoral officer to ensure that the order is followed in each of the remaining six phases of the ongoing elections.
- Bhim Army chief makes U-turn, says he will not contest against Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Chandrashekhar Azad said he does not want to strengthen the BJP in any way.
- Congress fields candidate in Lucknow against Poonam Sinha despite Samajwadi Party request not to: Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnam and the SP’s Poonam Sinha will take on BJP leader and Union minister Rajnath Singh for the Lucknow seat.
- Ram Nath Kovind may have been appointed president because of his caste, claims Rajasthan CM:
The Congress leader later claimed he had been misquoted.
- ‘Feel sorry for Jet Airways,’ says Vijay Mallya, rebukes Centre for ‘bailing out Air India’: The fugitive businessman raised doubts over why so many airlines have ‘bitten the dust’ in India.
- China claims it is unaware of US, UK, French ultimatum on listing Masood Azhar as global terrorist: However, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said the matter is ‘moving towards resolution’.