Jet Airways cancels all flights as banks decline emergency funding: The airline said it will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services in the absence of interim funds. Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur joins BJP, to contest against Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal: She told reporters that Digvijaya Singh was no challenge for her. Advocates Menaka Guruswamy, Arundhati Katju on Time’s 100 ‘most influential’ people list: Businessman Mukesh Ambani also featured on the list. PM Modi claims Congress is abusing him and insulting his ‘backward community’: The prime minister said he will not tolerate abuse meted out to his community, Dalits, Adivasis and other backward castes. NaMo TV will have to follow ‘silence period’ ahead of polling day as per election law, says EC: The poll panel directed Delhi’s chief electoral officer to ensure that the order is followed in each of the remaining six phases of the ongoing elections. Bhim Army chief makes U-turn, says he will not contest against Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Chandrashekhar Azad said he does not want to strengthen the BJP in any way. Congress fields candidate in Lucknow against Poonam Sinha despite Samajwadi Party request not to: Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnam and the SP’s Poonam Sinha will take on BJP leader and Union minister Rajnath Singh for the Lucknow seat. Ram Nath Kovind may have been appointed president because of his caste, claims Rajasthan CM:

The Congress leader later claimed he had been misquoted. ‘Feel sorry for Jet Airways,’ says Vijay Mallya, rebukes Centre for ‘bailing out Air India’: The fugitive businessman raised doubts over why so many airlines have ‘bitten the dust’ in India. China claims it is unaware of US, UK, French ultimatum on listing Masood Azhar as global terrorist: However, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said the matter is ‘moving towards resolution’.