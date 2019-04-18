Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati on Thursday accused the Election Commission of having an “anti-Dalit mindset” after the poll panel banned her from campaigning for 48 hours earlier this week, PTI reported. The Election Commission’s order disrupted her schedule to campaign in Agra on Tuesday.

“The Election Commission, which has an anti-Dalit mindset, stopped me from campaigning in the capital of dalits, Agra,” Mayawati told reporters. “Victory of BSP candidates in order to form its government at the Centre will be the appropriate reply to the commission.”

Mayawati also accused the poll panel of turning a blind eye towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by using the Indian Army’s name in their poll speeches.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also criticised the Congress’s proposed minimum income support scheme and described it as a “jumla” or scam. “We do not believe in jumlas like the Congress, which promises to provide Rs 6,000 as minimum income,” she said. “We will give permanent jobs to farmers in government and private sectors if the BSP comes to power at the Centre.”

Under the proposed minimum income guarantee scheme or NYAY, the Congress has promised that the poorest 20% families of the country will get an income support of Rs 72,000 per annum.

She said that her party has not issued a manifesto because it does not believe in making mere promises and wants to focus on carrying out development work. “Parties like the Congress and the BJP release their manifestos during poll time and forget their promises later,” she said. “All these ‘jumlebazi’ and ‘chowkidari’ will not be able to save the BJP government. It is because of the BJP that the private sector follows no reservation policy.”

On Monday, the Election Commission had banned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and Mayawati for 48 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The commission had said the leaders are being penalised for their objectionable speeches. The poll panel had said that Mayawati had been penalised for her speech urging the Muslim community to vote for the alliance in the state and to not divide votes by choosing the Congress.

Earlier on Thursday, she accused Adityanath of violating the ban by visiting temples and eating lunch at a Dalit’s house in Ayodhya on Wednesday.