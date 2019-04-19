Some police officials and a civilian were injured in multiple incidents of stone pelting during polling for the Lok Sabha elections in Srinagar on Thursday, ANI reported. Some clashes took place when security forces were leaving after the end of polling, according to Greater Kashmir.

“During the election process, security forces came under severe stone pelting from miscreants who had congregated at various places,” the state government said. “However security forces, while dealing with such hostile stone pelting mobs, exercised utmost restraint. Consequently, several police and security force personnel including 2 DySPs [two deputy superintendents of police] and several other cops got injured today.”

The civilian who was injured was identified as Mohammad Yaseen Dar, a 22-year-old driver, the government said. He sustained critical injuries on his head in Hyderpora.

The state government said the polling process was conducted peacefully. The administration urged citizens to cooperate with officials in conducting the polls.

The clashes with security forces were reported from Sekidafar, Eidgah, Noorbagh, Qamarwari, Nawa Kada and Nowhatta areas, according to Greater Kashmir. Security forces fired tear gas and pellets to disperse protestors.

Polling took place for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. The constituency comprises three districts – Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. Separatist group Joint Resistance Leadership had called for a shutdown during the elections. The polling saw around 14% turnout.