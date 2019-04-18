Election watch: Voting under way in 95 seats, PM Modi urges youngsters to exercise franchise
All of today’s Lok Sabha polls updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place over seven phases till May 19, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Ninety-five Lok Sabha seats across 11 states and one Union Territory will vote on Thursday in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Parts of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will vote on Thursday. Puducherry, a Union Territory with one seat, will also go to polls. Assembly elections will also be held in Odisha, and bye-elections in 18 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held.
Live updates
9.06 am: The Congress symbol was seen outside a polling booth in Katihar, Bihar, reports ANI. Five parliamentary constituencies in the state are voting today.
9.04 am: Voting resumes at two polling booths in Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, reports ANI. Polling was stopped as the electronic voting machines malfunctioned.
9.02 am: Karnataka minister HD Revanna offers prayers at a temple in Paduvalahippe village in Hassan before casting his vote, reports ANI. His son, Prajwal Revanna, is contesting from Hassan.
8.59 am: Voting is yet to begin at a booth in Gantholi village of Govardhan block, Mathura due to a malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machine, reports ANI.
8.56 am: The Election Commission allows voters in Madurai parliamentary constituency to caste their votes until 8 pm as the Madurai Chithirai festival commenced today, reports Hindustan Times.
8.53 am: A few polling booths in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh are water-logged due to heavy rain on Wednesday evening, reports Hindustan Times.
8.48 am: Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central, Prakash Raj, waits in a queue to cast his vote, reports ANI.
8.46 am: Over 15,000 cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been registered in Maharashtra since March 10, PTI reports. Valuables worth Rs 118.12 crore have been seized.
“The enforcing departments [Income Tax and police] also lodged total 15,095 FIRs against the offenders for violating the model code of conduct, with most of the cases pertaining to storage and distribution of illicit liquor, followed by the possession of firearms,” says Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde.
8.42 am: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulates voters for turning up in large numbers, reports News18. “We have got a positive response and our candidate [Tejasvi Surya) is a strong one,” she says.
8.37 am: Five places in Beed, Maharashtra have reported malfunction in EVM and VVPAT since 7 am, ANI quotes the constituency’s District Magistrate Astik Kumar Pandey as saying. “However all those machines have been replaced immediately and polling is going smoothly at all locations,” he says.
8.33 am: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy casts his vote, reports ANI.
8.30 am: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote at a polling booth in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency, ANI reports. Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla cast her vote at a polling station in Imphal, according to ANI.
8.29 am: Voter turnout in Bihar till 8 am is 5.73%.
8.25 am: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda is contesting against Sumalatha, wife of former state minister Ambareesh, from the Mandya seat for which polling is under way. Sumalatha is an independent candidate and the BJP has extended support to her.
Kumaraswamy had criticised actor Yash campaigning for Sumalatha. “It is owing to producers like me investing in films that actors like Yash got in to tinsel world and flourished. But real life is different from reel life,” Kumaraswamy had said on Tuesday, the last day of campaigning in Mandya, reported NDTV.
8.15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets: “Dear Citizens of India, Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise. I hope more youngsters head to the polling booths and vote!”
8.10 am: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote at a polling station in Edappadi, Selam, ANI reports.
8 am: The VVPAT in polling station number 200 in Silchar, which was not working properly earlier, is fine now, says Sector Officer Sahadat Ali.
7.54 am: Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde casts his vote at a polling station in Solapur.
Shinde, who is pitted against BJP’s Jaisiddeshwar Swami and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur, has said this would be his last election. “I never said it publicly before, but am saying now, I am not going to contest any Assembly or Lok Sabha election in future,” he said on Wednesday, according to PTI.
7.50 am: In West Bengal, polling is yet to begin at booth number 29/134 at Islampur Hindi FP School of Uttar Dinajpur, in Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, as the EVM is not functioning, ANI reports.
7.45 am: A Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machine is not working properly at a polling station in Silchar, ANI reports.
7.30 am: The Lok Sabha election in Vellore, scheduled for today, was cancelled amid allegations of suspected use of money to influence voters. Polling in Tripura East Lok Sabha seat too was postponed to April 23 over law and order concerns.
7.25 am: The Election Commission has deployed 194 companies of central forces in West Bengal in the three constituencies that are going to polls today, PTI reports.
7.12 am: Nearly 15.8 crore voters are eligible to vote in this second phase and nearly 1,600 candidates are in the fray, PTI reports.
7.10 am: Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling station in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, while actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth casts his vote at a polling station in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency.
7.05 am: Voting has begun for 95 constituencies in 11 states and one Union Territory in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, ANI reports.
7 am: Here are the top stories from Wednesday:
- The Bharatiya Janata Party named Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur as its candidate for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Thakur will contest against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at the BJP and tweeted: “Imagine the anger if I’d field a terror accused.”
- The Election Commission suspended the general observer of Sambalpur parliamentary constituency in Odisha until further orders, after a flying squad team in the region inspected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter.
- Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said talks for an alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi have been called off after the Congress refused the proposal for a tie-up in Haryana.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said he will not contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Azad’s statement was a U-turn from his decision last month to contest against the prime minister.
- The Congress pitched self-styled spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam as its Lucknow candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, a day after the Samajwadi Party fielded Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha from there.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress of abusing him because he is “from a backward community”.