Actor and politician Rajinikanth on Friday said he is ready to contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu whenever polls are announced, ANI reported.

In February, Rajinikanth had said that he will not contest the Lok Sabha elections and that the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were his focus. He had also said that his party, Rajini Makkal Mandram, will not back or enter into an alliance with any political party.

On Friday, when asked if he will enter politics, Rajinikanth said: “Whenever the Assembly elections are held.” When asked if he would take a decision on his political entry based on the outcome of bye-elections to 22 Assembly seats, Rajinikanth said he will respond after the results are out, PTI reported.

When a reporter asked him if he will contest Assembly elections if the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam falls short of a majority after the bye-elections, Rajinikanth said: “Ready to face, whenever they are held.”

The outcome of the bye-elections to 22 Assembly segments in Tamil Nadu will decide if the AIADMK government will continue in the state. Bye-elections to 18 seats were held on Thursday along with Lok Sabha elections and the remaining four Assembly seats will go to polls on May 19.

LISTEN IN: Rajinikanth says he will contest in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections whenever it is announced. | #May23WithTimesNow pic.twitter.com/CoPaCVi6ua — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 19, 2019

The AIADMK led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has 113 MLAs, excluding the Speaker. It needs a majority of 117 to continue, according to PTI. If the AIADMK does not gather a majority, it will leader to Assembly elections.