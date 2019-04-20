Re-polling is being held at 19 booths across eight districts in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, NDTV reported. The re-polling began at 6 am and will conclude at 2 pm.

The election process in these booths was suspended on April 11 – the first phase of Lok Sabha election – after reports of malfunctioning and damage of electronic voting machines, violence and attacks on election officials, reported Northeast Now. Polling for the 60-seat Assembly was held simultaneously with the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh on April 11.

Fresh polling is being held at six polling booths in Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency and 13 in Arunachal West Parliamentary seat, according to DD News.

An estimated 71.08% of 7.94 lakh voters of Arunachal Pradesh cast their votes in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, according to NDTV.

Arunachal Pradesh: Repolling will take place in 19 polling stations of 8 Districts tomorrow (i.e. 20th April, 2019). Polling will start at 6:00 AM and conclude at 2:00 PM. Details of the polling stations are given below:- pic.twitter.com/HKgsS2Zjp4 — DD NEWS ITANAGAR (@DDNEWSITA) April 19, 2019

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister Gegong Apang had sought free and fair re-polling in the 19 booths on Thursday, according to Northeast Now. “We are not satisfied with the EVM system as there is high apprehension of malfunctions in re-polling too,” he said. “Proper security arrangement was not made. Adequate security personnel were not deployed which led to violence and damage of EVMs in many places.”