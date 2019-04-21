The big news: Bar Council of India says allegations against CJI are false, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Highway curbs in Jammu and Kashmir were partially relaxed, and BJP’s Budaun candidate asked supporters to cast fake votes on polling day.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Judiciary is under threat, says chief justice after reports of sexual harassment allegations against him: The Bar Council of India condemned the allegations, describing them as “false and cooked up”.
- Jammu and Kashmir highway restrictions relaxed, will be in place only on Sundays on Srinagar-Baramulla section: In the Srinagar and Udhampur stretch of the highway, however, the restrictions on civilian traffic will remain in place as earlier.
- Cast fake votes if people are absent on polling day, says BJP’s Budaun candidate: District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh said he was unaware of Sanghamitra Maurya’s remarks but would look into them.
- Yasin Malik is ‘seriously ill’ after hunger strike in NIA custody, claims family: Markets in Maisuma area in Lal Chowk of Srinagar were shut after news of his illness was reported.
- Pragya Thakur and Bhopal BJP chief get EC notice after she brags about Hemant Karkare’s death: Sudam Khade ordered Thakur and Vikas Veerani to provide an explanation for the BJP candidate’s remarks within one day.
- EC directs Eros Now to stop telecasting web series on Narendra Modi: The poll panel referred to its April 10 order staying the release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic to justify its directive.
- Amethi returning officer puts scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers on hold till April 22: Gandhi’s candidature was put on hold based on objections by four individuals.
- ‘A true nationalist does not divide, he unites,’ Priyanka Gandhi criticises PM Modi in Kerala: The Congress general secretary said a true nationalist focuses on problems that matter to the people.
- Bhopal gas tragedy among world’s major industrial accidents in a century, says UN agency: The International Labour Organization said at least 30 ton of methyl isocyanate was released from the plant in December 1984 and it affected over 6 lakh people.
- Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI ombudsman for ‘Koffee with Karan’ comments: No further action will be taken against Pandya and Rahul, who have already served suspension and tendered an unconditional apology for their offensive comments.