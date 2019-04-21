A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Judiciary is under threat, says chief justice after reports of sexual harassment allegations against him: The Bar Council of India condemned the allegations, describing them as “false and cooked up”.
  2. Jammu and Kashmir highway restrictions relaxed, will be in place only on Sundays on Srinagar-Baramulla section: In the Srinagar and Udhampur stretch of the highway, however, the restrictions on civilian traffic will remain in place as earlier.  
  3. Cast fake votes if people are absent on polling day, says BJP’s Budaun candidate: District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh said he was unaware of Sanghamitra Maurya’s remarks but would look into them.  
  4. Yasin Malik is ‘seriously ill’ after hunger strike in NIA custody, claims family: Markets in Maisuma area in Lal Chowk of Srinagar were shut after news of his illness was reported.  
  5. Pragya Thakur and Bhopal BJP chief get EC notice after she brags about Hemant Karkare’s death: Sudam Khade ordered Thakur and Vikas Veerani to provide an explanation for the BJP candidate’s remarks within one day.  
  6. EC directs Eros Now to stop telecasting web series on Narendra ModiThe poll panel referred to its April 10 order staying the release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic to justify its directive.  
  7. Amethi returning officer puts scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers on hold till April 22: Gandhi’s candidature was put on hold based on objections by four individuals.  
  8. ‘A true nationalist does not divide, he unites,’ Priyanka Gandhi criticises PM Modi in Kerala: The Congress general secretary said a true nationalist focuses on problems that matter to the people.  
  9. Bhopal gas tragedy among world’s major industrial accidents in a century, says UN agency: The International Labour Organization said at least 30 ton of methyl isocyanate was released from the plant in December 1984 and it affected over 6 lakh people.  
  10. Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI ombudsman for ‘Koffee with Karan’ comments: No further action will be taken against Pandya and Rahul, who have already served suspension and tendered an unconditional apology for their offensive comments.  