At least 52 people have been killed after explosions hit at least three hotels and two churches in Sri Lanka on the morning of Easter Sunday, AFP reported quoting the police. More than 300 were injured, local media reported. There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

One explosion took place at St Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, Colombo, and another at St Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, local news website Daily Mirror reported.

According to various reports, three hotels in Colombo – the Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels – were also hit.

The blasts took place at around 8.45 am local time as the Easter masses were in progress, police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekera was quoted as saying.

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said her ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation. “I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo,” she said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Colombo shared helpline numbers for Indian citizens: +94777903082, +94112422788, +94112422789, +94777902082 and +94772234176.

