The Election Commission has issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pragya Singh Thakur for her remark expressing “extreme pride” at her role in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992, ANI reported.

This was the second notice to Thakur on Saturday. She was also served a notice for her claim that Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks because she had cursed him.

Thakur is the BJP’s candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. On Saturday, Thakur told TV9 Bharatvarsh that those who had gone to demolish the mosque had eliminated a “disgrace to the nation”. “I have extreme pride that God gave me this opportunity and strength that I was able to do this work,” she told the news channel. “We will build Ram temple there itself.”

Thakur said she had strong conviction that the temple would be built. Asked when that would be, she said: “We will tell you, we will build it, after all we had gone to demolish it. I climbed atop the structure and demolished it.”

“We took suo motu cognisance of her interview to a TV channel and after finding it prima facie against the Model Code of conduct, issued a notice to her,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao told The New Indian Express.

Thakur later told Aaj Tak that she does not regret being part of the group that demolished Babri Masjid. “I am, in fact, proud of it. There were some waste products at the Ram temple and we removed it. See what they have done to the country in 70 years. Even our temples are not safe. The Hindus awakened their self-respect by demolishing the structure and we will construct a grand Ram temple,” she said.

She also told reporters that she was not denying that she made such remarks. “Yes, I had gone there, I had said it yesterday too, not denying it. I had demolished the structure. I will go there and help in the construction of Ram temple. Nobody can stop us from doing that, Ram is the nation and the nation is Ram.”