Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Sunday recommended re-polling in 10 booths across the state, reported Times Now.

Both parliamentary elections and bye-polls will be held again in Pappireddi in the Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency, Panrutti in Cuddalore Lok Sabha seat, and Poonamallee in Tiruvallur. The Election Commission of India will take the final decision on the matter. Thirty-eight Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls on April 18 along with bye-elections to 18 Assembly seats in the state.

The Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had demanded re-polling in 10 booths in Dharmapuri after a voter claimed to have exercised his franchise six times. The DMK accused the Pattali Makkal Katchi of capturing several polling booths, reported The Times of India. Videos of PMK functionaries capturing polling booths in Dharmapuri were shared widely on social media.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, meanwhile, had demanded repolling in Chidambaram, alleging largescale violence by the Paattali Makkal Katchi and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

VCK leader D Ravikumar had also alleged that the names of 500 Muslims and Dalits were missing from the electoral rolls in Tindivanam town of Villupuram constituency. The VCK is part of the Congress-DMK alliance in the state.

Sahoo said the state poll body is yet to receive a report from the Kanyakumari collector and sub collector on multiple complaints of names missing from electoral lists. “Based on it, decision for re-polling in Kanyakumari will be made,” he said, according to The News Minute.