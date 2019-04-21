Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government of failing to fulfil its duties, a day after seven passengers were killed in an accident near Mainpuri on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The state government collects road toll but does not ensure the commuters’ safety, he added after meeting the survivors of the accident.

“I am saddened post my visit to the bus accident survivors,” Yadav tweeted. “Despite collecting tolls this government is neglecting its responsibilities like monitoring expressways, providing adequate policing, maintaining equipment and systems that protect commuters.”

The former chief minister alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government was suffering from a “kaam roko [stall work]” syndrome, reported PTI. The Adityanath government has stalled all the “good works” initiated by his administration, Yadav added. “We had planned highway policing and other facilities on expressways, but it has not yet started,” he said. “The BJP has done nothing but only ruined the country. They can’t save fields and protect interest of farmers, the people will give them a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha polls.”

The accident, in which 30 people were injured, occurred in Mainpuri district. The bus driver is among those who were killed.