Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday told the Supreme Court that he regrets saying that the top court said “chowkidar chor hai” – a slogan coined by the Congress to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi – in its Rafale jet deal verdict, ANI reported.

Last week, the Supreme Court had directed Gandhi to explain his statement while hearing a contempt petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Meenakshi Lekhi. The Congress leader on Monday claimed that he had made the statement in “the heat of political campaigning”, Live Law reported, and accused his party’s political opponents of misusing it.

"Statement made in the heat of political campaigning", Rahul Gandhi files response to contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi over his alleged attribution of Chowkidar remarks to SC @RahulGandhi — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 22, 2019

On April 10, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously dismissed the Centre’s objections to review petitions seeking an inquiry into the Rafale fighter jet deal. The judges said the pleas would be heard on the basis of their merit. In March, the government had asked for the pleas to be dismissed, claiming they were based on “secret files” accessed from the defence ministry.

Welcoming the top court’s order, Rahul Gandhi had said, “The entire country is saying that chowkidar has committed theft. It is a day of celebration that the Supreme Court has talked about justice.” Soon after, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused Gandhi of making comments that verge on contempt of court’s order.