The returning officer in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has declared that Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers are valid, ANI and India Today reported.

This comes two days after the official ordered the postponement after four individuals objected to the documents, alleging that there were discrepancies in the papers. Gandhi is seeking re-election from the seat and is up against Union minister Smriti Irani.

Dhruv Lal, one of the four people who raised objections, claimed that Gandhi has declared himself a British citizen in the certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the United Kingdom. Lal’s lawyer Ravi Prakash said that under the Representation of People Act, 1951, non-Indians are barred from contesting elections.

Prakash also said there is no mention in Gandhi’s election affidavit about the assets held by the UK company between 2003 to 2009. He alleged that the Congress president’s educational qualifications don’t match with those given in the documents.

On Monday, Gandhi’s lawyer KC Kaushik said the Congress leader was born in India and holds an Indian passport. “He never took citizenship of any other country,” Kaushik added. “His passport, Voter-ID, and his income tax, everything is of India.”

Asked about questions raised about Gandhi’s education qualification, the lawyer said: “I do not know who Raul Vinci is or where he came from; Rahul Gandhi had done his M.Phil in 1995 from University of Cambridge, I have attached a copy of the certificate.”

Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers have not been challenged only in Amethi. The Congress president is also contesting the polls from Wayanad in Kerala. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s candidate in Wayanad, Thushar Vellappally, wrote to Chief Election Commission Sunil Arora on Sunday, seeking review of Gandhi’s election affidavit. Vellappally’s objections, questioning Gandhi’s citizenship, are similar to those raised in Amethi. Wayanad goes to the polls on Tuesday.