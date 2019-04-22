Candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party filed their nominations on Monday for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi on May 12. The last day for filing nomination papers for the elections on May 12 is Tuesday.

AAP candidates Pankaj Gupta, Atishi, Gugan Singh, Raghav Chadha, Dilip Pandey and Brajesh Goyal filed their nominations on Monday. Balbir Singh Jakhar had filed his nomination on Thursday.

Chadha carried out a roadshow on Sunday against the “gundaraj” of South Delhi incumbent MP Ramesh Bidhuri of the BJP. All the other candidates took out roadshows on Monday before filing their papers.

Senior party leaders had accompanied the candidates on the road shows. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accompanied Atishi, while Gupta was accompanied by senior party leader Satyendar Jain. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Gugan Singh took out a road show while Pandey was seen with senior party leader Gopal Rai. Goyal filed his nomination in the presence of senior leader ND Gupta.

Atishi will run for Parliament from the East Delhi seat, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi, Chadha from South Delhi, Pandey from North East Delhi, Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Goyal will stand from the New Delhi seat and Jakhar from West Delhi.

AAP candidate Atishi files nomination from East Delhi constituency. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also present. pic.twitter.com/u2sDXvRwXD — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

It has been an exciting day for all of us at @AamAdmiParty. The team of 7 has filed their nominations for the forthcoming Delhi Loksabha elections. I wish good luck to all my follow AAP nominees.



May the victory be ours for full-statehood. #AAPKe7AAPkesath pic.twitter.com/tJiQWXHckd — Pankaj Gupta (@pankajgupta) April 22, 2019

BJP’s Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari and sitting party MP Parvesh Verma filed their nomination on Monday for the Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and West Delhi constituencies respectively. Sitting South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri will file his nomination on Tuesday, according to PTI.

The three BJP candidates organised road shows on Monday in which Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vijay Goel took part.

The party is yet to announce candidates for three seats – New Delhi, East Delhi and North West Delhi.

The Congress announced candidates for six seats in Delhi on Monday, a day before the last day of filing nomination. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who is the party’s candidate for the New Delhi seat, said he will file the nomination papers on Tuesday.