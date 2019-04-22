The Congress on Monday released a list of candidates for six out of seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. The party’s decision to release the list indicated that talks with the Aam Aadmi Party for an alliance in the Capital have failed. The two parties were in talks for several months.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and state party chief Sheila Dikshit will contest the polls from the North East Delhi constituency. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken will be a candidate for the New Delhi seat.

Congress Central Election Committee announces candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha from NCT of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/MLnHg8eHlP — Congress (@INCIndia) April 22, 2019

Arvinder Singh Lovely will contest from East Delhi, JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party had on Saturday blamed the Congress for failing to forge an alliance to contest the 18 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Congress had “wasted time” in the name of discussion over alliances to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, on Sunday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had held the AAP responsible for failure to form an alliance in Delhi.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in Delhi during the sixth phase on May 12. The results for all constituencies will be declared on May 23. In 2014, the BJP had swept all seven seats in the national Capital.