The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday found currency notes in a truck that caught fire on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Qazigund area of poll-bound Anantnag district, reported PTI. Ash samples from the gutted truck have been sent for forensic tests. The police have filed a first information report, according to Kashmir Reader.

The incident took place a day before Anantnag district of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency votes. The Anantnag Parliamentary constituency will vote in three phases, starting on Tuesday, due to security concerns. While polling stations part of Anantnag district will vote on Tuesday, those in Kulgam district will vote on April 29. The remaining polling stations in Shopian and Pulwama districts will vote on May 6.

“A truck carrying scrap from Srinagar to Jammu caught fire at Qazigund in Anantnag district due to unknown reasons and most of the scrap turned to ash,” an unidentified police official told PTI. The police found burnt notes as well as some money with the driver and the conductor of the truck. “The matter is being investigated and we will come to know of the exact nature of substance that perished in the fire only after forensic report is received,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti demanded a probe into the incident. Mufti is the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate from Anantnag. “Alarming. Authorities must conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain how & why trucks are being used to carry cash for poll distribution,” she tweeted. “That too a day right before Anantnag votes. This is a good lesson to those who think votes can be purchased by bribes.”