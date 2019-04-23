Bharatiya Janata Party MP from the North West Delhi seat Udit Raj on Tuesday morning threatened to quit the party if he is denied a ticket this time. Tuesday is the last day to file nominations for the seat, while voting in all seven seats of Delhi is on May 12. “I am waiting for ticket if not given to me I will do good bye to party,” he tweeted.

The BJP is yet to declare its candidate for the North West Delhi seat. It has announced candidates for all other seats in the Capital. “I still hopeful that I will file nomination from my constituency and BJP where I have worked hard and proved my metal,” Raj said. “I hope I will not be forced to leave BJP by BJP itself.”

If the BJP denies him a ticket, Raj is likely to contest on his own, according to the Deccan Herald.

On Monday night, Raj’s supporters had staged a protest outside the Delhi BJP office. Raj told reporters that he has spoken to senior party leaders and asked them to clear the confusion over his candidature. He was asked to wait. Raj, however, could not to speak to BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am the best performer of the party among its Delhi MPs,” he claimed, according to PTI. “Also, I am the only Dalit leader of the BJP who is known across the country. I don’t know why I am being treated like this. I am a disciplined BJP member, I am just asking for what is due to me.”

Raj had merged his Indian Justice Party with the BJP, and contested the Lok Sabha elections from North West Delhi seat in 2014. “I merged my party in the BJP, crores of my supporters are worried over my ticket,” he said. “My name has not been declared from the North West Delhi seat yet. My supporters have decided to wait till 4 pm today [Tuesday].”

The BJP on Monday announced its candidates for six parliamentary seats in Delhi. It will be fielding former cricketer Gautam Gambhir from the East Delhi seat and Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi.