The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir will be its candidate from East Delhi Parliamentary constituency, while current legislator Meenakshi Lekhi will contest from New Delhi again, PTI reported.

All seven seats of the national Capital vote on May 12. The last date to file nominations for the Delhi seats is Tuesday. The BJP and Congress have not yet announced one candidate each.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress released a list of six candidates for Delhi elections. While Lekhi will contest against senior Congress leader Ajay Maken from the New Delhi seat, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has been pitted against Congress’s Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit.

BJP announces cricketer @GautamGambhir as party's candidate from East Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) from New Delhi pic.twitter.com/XuSCmFYiE9 — NDTV (@ndtv) April 22, 2019

BJP releases list of 2 candidates for Delhi; Gautam Gambhir to contest from East Delhi & Meenakashi Lekhi from New Delhi parliamentary constituencies. pic.twitter.com/BjRIcHgt06 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

Tiwari, Union minister Harsh Vardhan and sitting BJP MP Parvesh Verma filed their nominations for the Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and West Delhi constituencies earlier in the day. Sitting South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri will file his nomination on Tuesday.

For Congress, Arvinder Singh Lovely will contest from East Delhi, JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.

The BJP is yet to announce a candidate from North West Delhi seat.