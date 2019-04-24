The special National Investigation Agency court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking to bar Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur from contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, reported Bar and Bench.

“In the ongoing elections, the court does not have any legal powers to prohibit anyone from contesting the polls,” the court said, according to ANI. “It is the job of electoral officers to decide.”

Thakur is the BJP’s candidate from Bhopal. She will be contesting against Congress’ Digvijaya Singh. Bhopal will go to polls on May 12.

The special NIA court said there was no prima facie case against the accused. In April 2017, the Bombay High Court had accepted Thakur’s bail plea, and had said that the offences alleged against her were grave but it cannot be said that there are reasonable grounds to believe that they were prima facie true.

The special NIA court was hearing the plea filed by Nisar Ahmed Sayyad Bilal, the father of one of the blast victims. At least six people were killed and 101 injured in the blasts on September 29, 2008.

Petitioner Bilal claimed that Thakur had misled the court, since she has been campaigning for elections in the heat of summer despite being released on health grounds. “She isn’t attending the court proceedings on grounds of ill-health but is campaigning for elections where she isn’t looking unwell,” the lawyer of the applicant told the court.

On Tuesday, Thakur claimed the application was frivolous and filed to gain publicity. “The applicant has deliberately chosen this court to ventilate misconceived and frivolous application for want of publicity and for extraneous reasons with political agenda,” Thakur had said.

The NIA, in its response to the application, had said that the matter was related to elections and the Election Commission.