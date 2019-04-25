The Congress on Wednesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party after the saffron party denied media reports that had claimed Modi would address a press conference on April 26 in Varanasi. “Tum se na ho payega [You will not be able to do it],” the Congress said in a tweet, referring to a popular one-liner from the film Gangs of Wasseypur.

Opposition parties have often criticised the prime minister for not holding an open press conference during his tenure. The prime minister has, however, given interviews to journalists but those have also been criticised as the perception is that Modi was not asked tough questions. On Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi took a dig at the prime minister’s interview with actor Akshay Kumar.

After releasing the party manifesto on April 2, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had told the media to ask the prime minister why he is “scared of facing a press conference”.

“You ask me questions, but you are scared of him,” Gandhi had said, according to The Indian Express. “Ask him ‘Mr Prime Minister why are you scared of the people of India, why are you scared of the press’…We will defeat him in the polls.”