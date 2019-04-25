Social activist Agnivesh on Thursday said the Election Commission’s stance that verifying 50% of votes in elections with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail slips will delay the counting is a “lame excuse”. He said the polling and counting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections already span over 40 days, and “a few more days of wait will not hurt anyone”.

Agnivesh made the remarks in support of a demand in the Supreme Court by 21 Opposition parties to get at least 50% votes cross-checked using VVPAT slips. Earlier this month, the top court did not agree to this demand, but ordered that VVPAT slips of five electronic voting machines in every constituency be checked instead of just one. The Election Commission had told the court that logistical difficulties in verifying 50% VVPAt slips would delay the announcement of results by six days.

On Wednesday, the Opposition parties filed a review plea.

In his statement, Agnivesh said that it is a “measure of the air of general distrust” that the political parties had moved the Supreme Court on the matter. “This is a legitimate demand and the Election Commission discredits itself by opposing it,” he said. Waiting longer for the results is “welcome as a necessary investment in ensuring the credibility of the election process”, he said.

Read the full text of Agnivesh’s statement: