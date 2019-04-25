Former United States Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he is running for president in the 2020 elections.

He made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter. “We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” he said. “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation. Who we are. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

This is the 76-year-old’s third presidential campaign. He had failed to earn the Democratic campaign in 1988 and 2008. The announcement comes after end months of speculation on his candidacy.

Biden said: “The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy...everything that has made America – America – is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.”

In the video, Biden recalled Trump’s response to the Charlottesville white nationalist riots of 2017. Trump had said that there “some very fine people” on both sides referring to those who took part in the white nationalist rally and counter protestors. A woman and two police officers were killed in the protests.

President Donald Trump mocked Biden’s announcement, questioning his intellect. “Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe,” he tweeted. “I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. “It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy...everything that has made America -- America --is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

Biden is up against 19 other Democratic Party candidates, including Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Bernie Sanders, hoping to win a nomination. If he is successful, Biden will become the oldest person to be elected president in US history, according to The Guardian.

In March, Biden had faced allegations of misconduct. Nevada politician Lucy Flores had alleged that the Democrat had kissed her on the back of her head in 2014 made her feel “uneasy, gross, and confused”. Flores said the behaviour did not amount to sexual assault but it was inappropriate. Biden had then said that he never acted inappropriately.

Connecticut-based Amy Lappos on April 1 alleged that Biden had touched her inappropriately. Lappos had alleged that he had rubbed noses with her during a 2009 political fundraiser in Greenwich.

A few days later, Biden said he will be more mindful about personal space after the claims of the two women were reported.