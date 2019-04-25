The BSE Sensex on Thursday fell 323.83 points to finish at 38,730.86. The National Stock Exchange Nifty declined 84.35 points to close at 11,641.80. The stock exchange traded higher for much of the day before declining in afternoon trade. The fall in the markets was the result of weak global sentiment and rising oil prices, Mint reported.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Auto were the only stocks which rose on the 31-share Sensex. The top gainers on the Nifty were UltraTech Cement, Grasim, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and UPL.

The biggest losers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India and Coal India. The stocks which declined the most on the Nifty were Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Hindalco.

Other Asian markets had a mixed day. The Hong Kong Hang Seng fell by 323 points, and the Shanghai index by 77 points. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose by 107 points and the Taiwan market ended almost flat at 12 points higher.

The Indian rupee declined by 37 paise against the United States dollar and was trading at 70.23 at 4.41 pm.