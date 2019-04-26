Sri Lanka on Thursday revised down the toll in the serial blasts that struck the country on April 21 by over 100, to 253, BBC reported. Officials had initially said that at least 359 people had died and more than 500 were injured in the serial blasts that struck the country on Easter Sunday.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the serial bomb blasts. However, the group did not provide any evidence of its involvement.

But Anil Jasinghe, the director general of health services in Sri Lanka, said they had reached a larger toll because of a calculation error.

“The approximate total of the dead would be 253 and not 359 as reported in media,” Jasinghe said, according to PTI. He added that 485 people were initially admitted to hospitals across the country. But by 10 am on Thursday, only 149 were still undergoing treatment.

The Health Ministry said many of the bodies were severely mutilated and had been double-counted, according to AFP. The toll released by the police was reduced by 106 after the autopsies were completed by late Thursday.

“As it was not easy to count the correct number of dead due to extensive damages suffered in some cases, the figures issued [on April 22] were all approximate numbers,” Jaisinghe said.

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned on Thursday. President Maithripala Sirisena had on Wednesday asked Fernando and Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara to quit. There was public outrage against the two officials for their failure to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings despite intelligence.

The Sri Lankan Police have also released names and photographs of six suspects wanted in connection with the bombings. The police have appealed to the people to provide information on the suspects to the Criminal Investigation Department. Sri Lankan authorities intensified their raids with assistance from the Army and arrested 16 more suspects. Sirisena said 139 people have been identified as suspects so far.

Earlier on Thursday, Sri Lanka had suspended plans to grant visas on arrival to citizens of 39 countries.