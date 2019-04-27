Air India operations hit worldwide after server breakdown
An Air India official said the system has been restored.
Air India’s operations across the world were hit on Saturday morning due to a breakdown in its server system. An official from the airline later said the systems were restored, according to ANI.
An unidentified Air India official said the server had been down since 3 am on Saturday, due to which the airline was unable to issue boarding passes at airports, according to PTI.
“Due to a breakdown in our server system some of our flights are getting affected all over the world,” Air India said in a statement on Twitter. “Work is on in full swing to restore the system.”
A spokesperson of the airline said the SITA server was down, PTI reported. “Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered,” the spokesperson said.
SITA is a global airlines IT services major which provides Air India check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.
Air India’s Chief Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said the system was later restored.
Several passengers tweeted photos of long queues at airports and tweeted to Union minister Suresh Prabhu and Sushma Swaraj for help.