Air India’s operations across the world were hit on Saturday morning due to a breakdown in its server system. An official from the airline later said the systems were restored, according to ANI.

An unidentified Air India official said the server had been down since 3 am on Saturday, due to which the airline was unable to issue boarding passes at airports, according to PTI.

“Due to a breakdown in our server system some of our flights are getting affected all over the world,” Air India said in a statement on Twitter. “Work is on in full swing to restore the system.”

A spokesperson of the airline said the SITA server was down, PTI reported. “Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered,” the spokesperson said.

SITA is a global airlines IT services major which provides Air India check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.

Air India’s Chief Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said the system was later restored.

Several passengers tweeted photos of long queues at airports and tweeted to Union minister Suresh Prabhu and Sushma Swaraj for help.

#FlyAI: Due to a breakdown in our server system some of our flights are getting affected all over the world. Work is on in full swing to restore the system. We sincerely regret inconvenience caused to passengers. — Air India (@airindiain) April 27, 2019

Air India spokesperson: SITA server is down. Due to which flight operation is affected. Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered. Inconvenience is deeply regretted https://t.co/mxk5bXnasl — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2019

Air India server crashed since 3.30AM. All flights cancelled. Thousands of passengers stranded at the airport. Nobody knows what is happening. Don’t go to the airport without confirming. I am also going back after spending couple of hours. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 27, 2019

Over 3 hrs of waiting for their system to function and .@airindiain has finally decided they should offer water to the waiting travellers. It's astounding how much you care #AirIndia.

No officials seen helping form queues and attending to passengers yet. pic.twitter.com/9FxU0Kz104 — Rumela Basu (@colorsendless) April 27, 2019