The Maharashtra Police on Sunday said the parents of a 24-year-old woman were booked for allegedly killing her for marrying against their wishes in Ahmednagar district, PTI reported. The police said the woman had married a man from a different caste.

According to the police, the incident took place on April 23 and the woman’s husband lodged a complaint, following which her parents, Bramhadev Ramaji Markad and Asha, were booked. Police have not made any arrests yet.

Sub-inspector Vilas Chawali, who is investigating the case, said Pratibha’s parents opposed her marriage to Devendra Kothavale as he belonged to the Brahmin community and they were Marathas.

In his complaint, Kothavale said they fell in love in 2018 and tried to convince Pratibha’s parents but they refused to accept the relationship. The couple got married on April 1 in Sangamner in Ahmednagar district.

Chawali said Pratibha’s younger sister visited her on April 21 in Sangamner to inform her that their parents had accepted their marriage. Pratibha’s sister told her that their parents wanted to meet her at their home, Chawali said.

Two days later, Pratibha went to her parents house in Kautha village in Nevasa tehsil. In the afternoon, her parents informed Kothavale that she died of a heart attack, said Chawali. Kothavale, however, alleged in his complaint that Pratibha’s parents burned her alive.

Police registered a case against Pratibha’s parents under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.