Trinamool Congress’ Asansol candidate Moon Moon Sen on Monday claimed that she was unaware of the violence that erupted in the constituency in the morning because she woke up late, NDTV reported. She said she had been given her “bed tea very late” on Monday morning.

A clash broke out between Trinamool Congress workers and security forces outside a polling booth in Asansol during the fourth phase of voting. Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Union minister Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised during the clash.

Sen said, “They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don’t know.”

The clash broke out after Trinamool Congress workers insisted that voting continue despite the absence of central forces at the polling booth. Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) opposed this.

To a question about Supriyo’s allegations that Trinamool workers were not allowing people to vote, Sen said, “Don’t say his name please. I won’t talk then.”

The actor-turned-politician snubbed the reporter who asked her to comment on the increase in violence during the current election. “You were too young to see when the Communists were in power. It is all over India, not just Bengal,” Sen said.

The Trinamool Congress candidate claimed that her party had already won the Asansol seat. “Now let’s see what happens,” she said.

Babul Supriyo is the sitting MP from Asansol. There were riots in Asansol after Ram Navami processions in March 2018.