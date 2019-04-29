Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harish Khurana on Monday filed a complaint in the Tis Hazari Court against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal for allegedly possessing three voter identity cards, ANI reported. Last week, Khurana had tweeted a screenshot of Sunita Kejriwal’s purported voter identity cards.

Khurana alleged that Sunita Kejriwal three cards – one listing her as a resident of Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, another as a resident of Chandni Chowk in New Delhi, and a third registered in Kolkata.

“Before pointing finger on other first u [ Arvind Kejriwal] should come clean,” Khurana tweeted.

Can u pls explain @ArvindKejriwal ji why ur wife Sunita Kejriwal is having 3 voter ids with her ? 1 from Delhi , 1 from UP and 1 from Bengal .



Before pointing finger on other first u should come clean .@BJP4Delhi @ManojTiwariMP @GautamGambhir @siddharthanbjp pic.twitter.com/i3g33sMOut — Chowkidar Harish Khurana (@HarishKhuranna) April 26, 2019

The development comes days after ruling Aam Aam Party in Delhi questioned the saffron party’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir for having double entries on a voter list, PTI reported.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj downplayed the BJP’s claims by citing that Sunita Kejriwal, unlike Gambhir, is not a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. “Even then, if BJP wants to equate the two cases, let both Gautam Gambhir and Mrs Kejriwal be disqualified from 2019 elections.”

Meanwhile, Khurana claimed that he had accused Arvind Kejriwal of having three voter identity cards in 2013 before the Assembly election that year. “I had complained to the Election Commission against Kejriwal for having three voter IDs for Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh and in Seemapuri and Hanuman Road in Delhi,” PTI quoted Khurana as saying. “Arvind Kejriwal should answer this first.”