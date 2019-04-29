A SpiceJet aircraft skidded off the runway while landing at the Shirdi airport in Maharashtra on Monday, PTI reported. Both the pilots of the flight have been grounded pending inquiry, the airline said.

A spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that the passengers and crew are being deplaned. However, the number of passengers on board was not immediately known.

The aircraft was flying in from Delhi and the incident took place at 4.30 pm. “There is no injury to any passenger and the crew,” airport director Dhiren Bhosale told PTI. “Our first priority is to evacuate passengers without compromising their safety.”

Bhosale said the aircraft is stuck on the runway as a result of which all arrivals and departures are halted. “We are making all efforts to tow away the aircraft and clear the runway for operations as the earliest,” he said.