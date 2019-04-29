The West Bengal Police on Monday filed a first information report against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Asansol, Babul Supriyo, for allegedly entering a booth and threatening a polling agent and an officer. The FIR was filed based on the orders of the Election Commission, ANI reported.

The police have also filed an FIR against unidentified persons for breaking the glass of Supriyo’s car in Barabani area of Asansol. Supriyo is contesting against the CPI(M)’s Gouranga Chatterjee, Trinamool’s actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen and Congress’ Biswarup Mondal.

Supriyo, the sitting MP from Asansol, said people in West Bengal were aware that central forces were not stationed at the polling booth in Barabani, where a clash broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters.

He claimed that the people wanted security personnel present there to cast their vote. “I will myself take the central forces to that polling station,” he said. “Mamata Banerjee is scared of democracy, that’s why this is happening.”

“I have come here just to see how the polling process is underway, but I found that voters are not being allowed to cast their ballots,” Supriyo told reporters according to DNA. “Our fight is to establish democracy... It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country.”

The BJP MP, in tweets, had also accused Trinamool Congress workers of booth capturing in parts of the state.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. In West Bengal, the polls are being held in all seven phases. The results will be declared on May 23.