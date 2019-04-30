The Indian Army on Monday claimed to have sighted footprints of the Yeti, a mythical beast of folklore in Nepal. The Army posted photos of the footprints found in the snow as evidence.

The Army said the “mysterious footprints” were found by a mountaineering expedition team close to the Makalu base camp in Nepal on April 9. The footprint measures 32 inches by 15 inches.

“This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past,” the Army said.

The legend of the Yeti or “Abominable Snowman” dates back to the 1920s, according to The Indian Express. The ape-like creature is said to roam the Himalayan region but has never been spotted. The name was coined by a British explorer who first documented similar footprints in the Lhakpa La of Tibet.

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

The Indian Army’s post received praise and ridicule on Twitter. One user said: “The Indian Army is tweeting about finding Yetis. This is the only acceptable use of an official military force Twitter account I can think of.”

Another user said: “Today they spotted Yeti’s footprints. Tomorrow someone will spot Acche Din. Day after they will find Netaji. Have faith y’all!”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarun Vijay congratulated the Army team that found the footprints. “But please, you are Indian, don’t call Yeti as beast,” he said. “Show respect for them. If you say he is a ‘snowman’.”

The Indian Army is tweeting about finding Yetis. This is the only acceptable use of an official military force Twitter account I can think of. https://t.co/n7zxCbjR5a — Krish Raghav (@krishraghav) April 30, 2019