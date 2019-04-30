The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi based on a complaint about his alleged British citizenship, ANI reported. The complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy.

The ministry has asked Gandhi to respond within two weeks. The notice was issued by BC Joshi, director (citizenship), of the Foreigners Division under the ministry.

The ministry’s notice to Gandhi said that Swamy cited documents of a company named Backops Limited registered in the United Kingdom in 2003, of which Gandhi was one of the directors and secretary. Swamy’s complaint claimed that the company’s annual returns filed in 2005 and 2006 showed Gandhi’s nationality as British.

The notice said Swamy claimed that an application for the company’s dissolution filed in 2009 also mentioned Gandhi’s nationality as British.

Ministry of Home Affairs issues notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship after receiving a complaint from Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy; MHA asks Rahul Gandhi to respond in the matter within a 'fortnight'. pic.twitter.com/rkFu6TJ7lu — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019

Earlier in April, four individuals had raised objections to Gandhi’s nomination papers filed in Amethi constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, claiming that he had declared himself a British citizen in the certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the United Kingdom. However, the returning officer later declared that his nomination papers were valid.