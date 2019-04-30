A special court in Delhi on Tuesday allowed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to travel to the United States from May 5 to May 20, ANI reported. Tharoor had sought the court’s permission to travel as he is accused of abetting his wife’s suicide.

The court had asked the Delhi Police on Monday to file a response to Tharoor’s request to travel outside the country, according to PTI.

Tharoor’s wife, Sunanda Pushkar, was found dead in a New Delhi hotel in January 2014. Tharoor has claimed the charges against him are “preposterous and baseless” and a product of a “malicious and vindictive campaign”.

Tharoor, a former Union minister, was charged under Sections 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code, but has not been arrested in the case.

