The Gurugram Police arrested a man for allegedly raping his eight-year-old daughter on several occasions, PTI reported on Tuesday. The police said the girl’s neighbours informed them about the crime after she confided in them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh said the girl lived with her father in Pataudi. “After the death of her mother, her father repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the last couple of months,” Singh said. “The girl said that she was sexually exploited almost every night after her father got drunk. Last week, the accused raped her twice.”

The police have sent the girl to a centre for counselling.