The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Tuesday said that results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Examinations for Class 10 will be declared on May 7 along with the results of the Class 12 Indian School Certificate examinations.

The council said students can access their results by logging on to its website www.cisce.org, or www.results.cisce.org. On these websites, the candidates have to enter their unique ID and index number to access results, the council added.

Students can also access results through SMS, the council added. They need to mention their Unique ID after the typing ICSE or ISC, and send the text an SMS to 09248082883.

Schools can get the ICSE and ISC results through the council’s CAREERS website and using the principal’s login ID and password.

The council said that students can apply for a recheck of their exam results through www.cisce.org. However, the application has to be sent within seven days from May 7.

The ISC examinations were held from February 4 to March 25, and the ICSE exams from February 22 to March 25. In 2018, the pass percentage for ICSE students was 98.51%, and for ISC students it was 96.21%.