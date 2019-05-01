The Telangana Police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing three girls at Hajipur village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, the Hindustan Times reported. The bodies of the three minors were retrieved in the past week. Marri Srinivas Reddy is also accused of raping another woman in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, the police said, adding that all these rapes occurred in the last four years.

“He attempted to wipe out evidence by dumping the dead bodies of three minor girls in abandoned wells on the outskirts of the village and that of the Kurnool victim in the water tank of her house,” Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said.

The case came to light after the body of a 14-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Friday, was retrieved from an abandoned well on the outskirts of Hajipur village, the same night.

On Monday, while the police were combing through the well as part of their investigation, they found the skeletal remains of another girl, who had gone missing from the village in March. While some reports said this girl was 18 years old, others said she was 17. “The body was found in another corner of the well,” Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Deputy Commissioner of Police Narayana Reddy told News18. “There was a team of doctors, RDO and Tehsildar when the body was discovered. We also found a bag along with the body.”

On Tuesday, the skeletal remains of an 11-year-old, who had gone missing in 2015, was traced from another well after Marri Srinivas Reddy confessed to the murder. “Accused has confessed that he is a habitual rapist and murderer and since 2015 has killed three minor girls and a woman after sexually assaulting them,” Bhagawat said.

