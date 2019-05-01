Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati’s actions have been contrary to BR Amebedkar’s principles. The BSP considers Ambedkar as its ideological inspiration.

Similarly, Modi claimed, the Samajwadi Party only used Gandhian socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia’s name but never followed his principles.

Addressing a rally in Ambedkarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Modi claimed the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have been lenient when it comes to handling terror. “Our security forces would catch the helpers of terrorism, but the previous governments let go off them for votes,” he said. “Now all these parties want to come together to form a helpless government at the Centre.”

Referring to the blasts that took place in Ayodhya and Faizabad in 2005 and 2007, Modi said there have been no reports of such blasts in the last five years. He also referred to the recent serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka. “We need to be vigilant,” the prime minister said. “Terror hubs are present in our neighbouring countries. It’s a business for them and we have taken strong action against them. But other parties let them go free for their vote bank.”

Hitting out at the Congress along with BSP and Samajwadi Party, Modi said the leaders of these parties have always only considered the benefits of their own families. He alleged that these parties have divided people to keep their vote banks intact.

Modi then went on to list the various schemes that his government introduced in the last five years and how it benefited the people. He spoke about mission Indradhanush, Ayushman Bharat Scheme and PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana. “There is an example of how insensitive the earlier governments were,” he claimed. “In 2014, when I came to power, I learnt that in the earlier pension schemes, somebody was getting Rs 50-Rs 60. Our government closed this and ensured a pension of at least Rs 1,000 for everyone.”