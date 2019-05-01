The Election Commission on Wednesday rejected the nomination of Samajwadi Party’s candidate from Varanasi Tej Bahadur Yadav, reported PTI. In its notice to the sacked Border Security Force jawan on Tuesday, the poll panel had said that government employees who have been dismissed for “corruption or disloyalty to the state” shall be disqualified from campaigning for five years.

When he filed his nomination, Yadav had admitted that he was dismissed from service. However, later, he omitted this from his nomination form. The Election Commission ordered the former soldier to produce a no-objection certificate from the BSF and file his response by 11 am on May 1.

Yadav said he will approach the Supreme Court. “My nomination has been wrongly rejected,” Yadav told ANI. “I was asked to produce the evidence at 6.15 pm yesterday, we produced the evidence, still my nomination was rejected. We will go to the Supreme Court.”

Yadav was sacked from service after he posted a video on social media in January 2017 about the watery dal and burnt rotis served to soldiers. The video was viewed more than 70 lakh times, prompting the Prime Minister’s Office to ask for a report. Yadav was dismissed after a court of inquiry found him guilty on charges of indiscipline for going public with his grievances. In January 2018, Yadav’s son was found dead at his family home in Haryana.

Modi is the sitting MP in Varanasi and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from there. Polling in the constituency is scheduled for May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.